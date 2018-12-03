Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside derby celebrations 'went too far', says Danny Mills

Jurgen Klopp's last-minute celebration in the Merseyside derby was "disrespectful", says Danny Mills.

In a dramatic end against Everton, Liverpool clinched victory with a 96th-minute Divock Origi goal.

Making his first Premier League appearance since August 2017, Origi's goal was his third in Merseyside derbies.

Following the goal, Klopp ran to the centre circle in celebration at Anfield and Mills felt the Liverpool manager's actions went "too far".

"We want to see passion, we want to see enthusiasm," he said on Sky Sports News. "But to go beyond halfway onto the pitch to celebrate with his goalkeeper, that's too far.

"If you say 'this is just passion' then can the whole bench go onto the pitch?"

Mills, who made 218 appearances in the Premier League for Charlton, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Derby, praised Everton manager Marco Silva and how he dealt with the situation.

"He hasn't apologised to Marco Silva, Klopp says he has, but Silva says he hasn't," Mills said. "So who do you believe in that situation?

"Silva dealt with it very well. He handled himself with a lot of decorum and didn't make a big song and dance about it."

Mills added: "There are laws in place for a reason. You're not allowed to go onto the pitch, it's as simple as that.

"It's also quite disrespectful. We've seen managers run down the touchline, that's fine.

"When you run onto the pitch you can cause all sorts of problems with opposing players. You can't allow it because next time, the ramifications could be very problematic."