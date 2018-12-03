Daniel Sturridge given until February for betting charge response

Daniel Sturridge was charged with breaches of the FA's betting rules earlier this month

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been granted an extension until February to respond to an FA charge of misconduct.

Sturridge was charged earlier this month over alleged breaching of betting rules during January 2018.

The 29-year-old was initially given until November 20 to respond to the charge but has been granted an extension until 6pm on February 11.

Sturridge has been charged specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of January 2018.

The first rule states that a player "shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on - (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".

The second rule bans players from providing information for use in betting, "which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time".

Sky Sports News understands part of the FA investigation centres on a family member placing a £10,000 bet on Sturridge moving to Inter Milan.

The England international was a target for Inter in January, according to Sky in Italy, but instead moved to West Brom on loan before returning to Anfield in the summer.

Sturridge denied personally betting on football in a statement released by Liverpool earlier this month, which read: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

"As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."