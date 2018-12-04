El Hadji Diouf wishes he had joined Manchester United not Liverpool

El Hadji Diouf was not a success on Merseyside

Former Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf regrets moving to Anfield and wishes he had joined Manchester United instead.

Speaking to RMC Sport in France, Diouf was asked which shirt he regretted wearing.

"I would say Liverpool," he said. "Because if I had the chance again I would go to Manchester United or Barcelona. At the time they wanted me also."

Diouf spat at Celtic fans during a UEFA Cup tie

Diouf joined Liverpool in 2002 for £10m after impressing for Senegal at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea, but his time at Anfield was not a success.

He made 80 appearances in two seasons but scored just six goals before being sent out on loan to Bolton who he then joined on a permanent deal.

Diouf spent time at a number of British clubs including Rangers

His brief time at the club was marred by controversy. He spat at Celtic fans during a UEFA Cup tie, taunted QPR's Jamie Mackie as he lay on the pitch with a broken leg and snatched the ball away from Neil Mellor as he prepared to take a penalty.

After his time at Bolton, Diouf moved to Blackburn and then on loan to Rangers, Leeds and finally Doncaster.