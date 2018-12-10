Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool not worried if Napoli score in crucial Champions League tie

Jurgen Klopp says his players must not be afraid of Napoli scoring

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side go into their must-win Champions League encounter at home to Napoli not fearful of conceding but well aware of the implications.

The Reds need to win 1-0 or by two clear goals to qualify for the Champions League last 16 with Carlo Ancelotti's side winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in Italy.

Liverpool will be confident of keeping a clean sheet, having managed 14 in their last 18 home matches in all competitions, but should they concede first at Anfield on Tuesday they will need to score three in reply.

No Premier League team has had a better defensive start to a season than Liverpool

"You don't have a situation like this 20 times in your career, that's why I think it makes sense that our approach before a game will be completely normal," Klopp said.

"We don't want to concede always, that's how it is, and we want to win, that is also how it is. The rest we will see during the game.

"We need to be really active, very focused, very in the game but it's not that we are afraid of conceding goals before the game starts.

"They (Napoli) should have to work very hard for any chance and then we still have the opportunity to save it. And on the other side, we have to score.

"The only thing that is clear is if we go 1-0 up then it is not like it would usually be at 1-0.

"If they score we then have to score a second and a third and that is a very hard job to do. We knew that already. Now we have to do the job.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the winner when the two sides met in Naples

"We were all not 500 times in a situation where 1-0 is good but 2-1 is not, 3-1 is good again but 3-2 is not.

"It is a mix of being really lively, and making an emotional game of it - it must be - and on the other side being really closed at the back so nothing happens there.

"That is a big job to do but the boys have played many times and pretty good as well. We know how to be solid and be active."