Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez 'can only get better'

0:18 Virgil van Dijk says team-mate Joe Gomez 'can only get better' for Liverpool Virgil van Dijk says team-mate Joe Gomez 'can only get better' for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk believes Joe Gomez "can only get better" after signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Gomez committed his long-term future to the Reds on Monday by signing a new deal which will keep him at Anfield until 2024.

Van Dijk has formed a solid partnership with Gomez in central defence this season and the Dutchman has expressed his delight over the England international's new contract.

"First of all it's well deserved," said Van Dijk, ahead of Liverpool's Champions League meeting with Napoli on Tuesday.

"I knew a few weeks ago. He's a great player. He's been showing it for us and for England as well.

"He can only get better. I'm delighted he's signed a new deal."

The moment I found out @J_Gomez97 signed his new deal!✍🏽 Well deserved brother 😁 #WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/C2pqhBxh3g — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 10, 2018

Van Djik posted on Twitter: "The moment I found out @J_Gomez97 signed his new deal! Well deserved brother #WeAreLiverpool."

A leg fracture has ruled Gomez out of Tuesday's crucial European fixture, which Liverpool must win in order to advance to the last 16.

Napoli won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October courtesy of a late winner from Lorenzo Insigne but Van Dijk is expecting a better result for Liverpool at Anfield.

"I think it's a totally different game tomorrow," he added. "A different situation, it's like a final for us. We need to win and hopefully not concede.

"It's going to be a tough game. We should be confident, we should be ready for tomorrow.

"We should believe in ourselves that we can do it and progress. I'm confident in the team and all the players."