Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says he still has room for improvement

Alisson has conceded just six goals in the Premier League this season

Alisson Becker believes he still has "so much more to offer" Liverpool despite his strong start at Anfield.

Liverpool paid a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson from Roma in the summer, and the Brazil international has swiftly adapted to life in England - conceding just six goals in the Premier League this season.

Alisson is fast becoming a fan favourite at Anfield but the 26-year-old insists he still has some way to go before being compared to club greats, such as Tommy Lawrence, Ray Clemence, Bruce Grobbelaar and Pepe Reina.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

"I think it's too early for this," he told The Times. "Obviously, I'm really happy with all the love I'm receiving from the fans and the due recognition, which means I'm doing things right on the field, but Liverpool have always had great goalkeepers.

"People talk about Pepe Reina, how the fans held him in high esteem, the staff here remember him fondly.

"So, I'm happy with the recognition and the love received but I have so much more to offer, to contribute to Liverpool."

Liverpool progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield.

0:30 Virgil van Dijk praised Alisson after the win over Napoli Virgil van Dijk praised Alisson after the win over Napoli

Alisson produced a magnificent save to deny Arkadiusz Milik in the closing stages of the match, and the Brazilian felt as though he had scored the winning goal for his side.

"Definitely that is the case," Alisson says. "A save at the end of the game is always great and you feel you have contributed to the game.

"Of course, an important save in the first minute is as important as a save in the last minute but for the fans it's the closest thing to scoring a goal in the last minute, like we did in the derby against Everton.

Alisson says he still has room for improvement

"But I only managed to make that save with the help of my team-mates' contribution and thank God we got the victory."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently claimed he would have paid double the fee for Alisson, had he known how good he would turn out to be.

Alisson says he has developed a strong relationship and Klopp, who was fined £8000 by the FA for running on to the pitch to celebrate with Brazilian after Divock Origi's dramatic winner in the Merseyside derby.

"It's hard to explain what was happening," he says. "It was at the end of the game, I was celebrating.

Alisson is enjoying working under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

"Generally, I prefer not to celebrate too much so I can concentrate on the game and stay level-headed but the goal came at the end of the game so I could let it all out.

"I ran to the middle of the field and did my usual celebrations, pointing to the heavens, thanking God, and then I looked to one side and I saw Jürgen and I thought, 'What is he doing?' It was a great moment and I gave him a big hug.

"I appreciate it wasn't the correct thing to do and he has been punished for that - but it was worth it."