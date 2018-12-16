Jurgen Klopp hails 'one of Liverpool's best performances' after win over Man Utd

3:35 Jurgen Klopp said he was completely over the moon with Liverpool's performance Jurgen Klopp said he was completely over the moon with Liverpool's performance

An "over-the-moon" Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool for putting on what he described as one of the performances since he arrived at the club in the 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Super Sunday.

Klopp's Liverpool remained unbeaten as substitute Xherdan Shaqiri scored two deflected goals in the second half, taking them top of the Premier League by a point ahead of Manchester City.

Liverpool burst out of the traps, and despite going into the half at 1-1, Klopp admitted the first 30 minutes was "perfect".

He said in his post-match press conference: "It was a brilliant start, one of the best performances we've had since I was at Liverpool, to be honest. The first half an hour was outstanding. How we played was just perfect."

He had earlier told Sky Sports: "I'm completely over the moon about the performance. The way the boys played tonight was just outstanding. We saw the line-up of United and their quality - how well organised they were and they fight from the back, you knew it could be really tough.

"But the plan was to take the risks, be brave and chip the ball behind the lines. The first goal was how, if you could have drawn, it would have been the goal. It was just brilliant. A fantastic performance, it's so deserved. Top, top first-class team.

"I don't think United wanted to play defensively but we didn't let them out. Overall it was just brilliant."

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates the second of his goals at Anfield

Liverpool are looking for a first top-flight title since 1990, and despite sitting top of the table by the smallest of margins, Klopp says he is not focusing on Manchester City, and only looking at matters within his own side.

"It doesn't change. It cannot change each week. Today we played United, we didn't talk for one second about the situation in the table, Man City yesterday, whatever, not for one second we didn't think about it.

"We wanted to win that game, that's enough already. We are obviously a good football team, we knew that before the start of the season. We needed to prove it, we did prove it, and now we need to keep proving it, that's all we need to do."