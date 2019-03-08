Jurgen Klopp unfazed by Mohamed Salah's struggle for Liverpool goals

1:18 Jurgen Klopp says he is not worried by Mohamed Salah's lack of goals in recent weeks Jurgen Klopp says he is not worried by Mohamed Salah's lack of goals in recent weeks

Jurgen Klopp says there is no frustration with Mohamed Salah over the Liverpool forward's struggle for goals.

The Egypt international has managed just one goal from his last seven games in all competitions for the Reds as their Premier League title aspirations have been damaged by just two wins from their last six league fixtures.

But Klopp is undeterred by Salah's apparent slump in front of goal - with his 20 goals in all competitions still five better than Anfield team-mate Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's difficulties in front of goal is normal

A goal against Burnley on Sunday will see Salah equal Alan Shearer's Premier League record for reaching 50 in the fewest number of games for a single club.

"We have very often talks and of course if you are a striker or an offensive player and you have chances in a game, you want to score with them. That is clear," Klopp said.

"But as a manager I am more than used to that players do not score all the time. That is how it is."

Salah scored a remarkable 44 goals in his debut season at Liverpool last term as he won the Golden Boot and the PFA Player of the Year award but was guilty of squandering both of their best opportunities in the goalless draw against Everton last Sunday.

Salah enjoyed a memorable debut campaign at Anfield

The Merseyside stalemate followed another goalless draw against Manchester United, during which Salah was largely ineffective at Old Trafford, but Klopp is adamant Liverpool are doing the right things in attack.

"He has an unbelievable record - his goals brought us where we are. Not only, but it was a big part. We didn't really speak about it because it is completely normal," he added.

"You have to create chances and as long as we do that in a very difficult game against Everton for different reasons.

"We had four or five proper chances - we had less than that in games that we won against Everton to be honest."

Meanwhile, Klopp is wary of rushing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to regular first-team football ahead of the midfielder playing for the U23s against Derby later on Friday - his first appearance since sustaining a knee ligament injury against Roma last April.

Meanwhile, Klopp is wary of rushing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to regular first-team football ahead of the midfielder playing for the U23s against Derby later on Friday - his first appearance since sustaining a knee ligament injury against Roma last April.

"Ox is a very smart boy and it is clear that he needs some sessions to prepare himself for a game and he wanted these games as well," Klopp said.

"These games we will see for sure. It looks very positive but it was a long time he was out so we need to be sensible but we think the right time is now.

"Derby is a tough opponent. The previous game against Everton he could have played but I wasn't sure about the intensity but now he is ready and we let him start.

"We are all excited of course."