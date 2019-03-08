Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not change Premier League title race approach

1:31 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's approach in the title race has not changed since dropping into second behind Manchester City Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's approach in the title race has not changed since dropping into second behind Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not change their approach in the Premier League title race after falling behind Manchester City.

Klopp's side were ten points clear of City in late 2018 but a period of patchy form since has seen Pep Guardiola's side climb one point clear at the top of the table with nine games left to play.

Manchester City could open up a four-point gap with a win against Watford on Saturday, with Liverpool not in action against Burnley until Sunday.

"Luckily we don't have to change much," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. "The plan is still to win football games and that is difficult enough.

"We will know the City result before we start our game but we won't make a big fuss about it because we are just fighting for the top spot in the league and it's important to be optimistic and excited.

"Our only problem this week is Burnley and that's enough - we have to be really good to beat this team, Dyche is doing an amazing job perhaps with not the best circumstances in the league.

"We have prepared for the fact it will be tough."

Klopp will come up against Dyche for the first time since their heated exchange at Turf Moor in December 2018, an exchange which he says he now regrets.

The Burnley boss took exception to criticism from Klopp after the German called out the Clarets' aggressive tackling during the 3-1 win, in which Joe Gomez suffered a leg fracture following a tackle from Ben Mee.

"We are all human beings and we react in the moment," he said.

"I make mistakes in my life and I regret them. I have no idea what he said after the game.

"We are all under different circumstances and that's all but I don't think there is anything to regret and I have no bad feelings about this."

Klopp had nothing but praise for Dyche and compared their dip in performance this season to the experience he had at former club Mainz in Bundesliga.

Klopp compared Dyche's Burnley with his Mainz side

"They are so consistent in what they are doing," he said.

"I had a similar situation at Mainz when we were challenging in Europe for the first time and lost the first five games of the Bundesliga. We were not used to it.

"Burnley are very physical, quick transitions and counter-attacks but when they had to travel and play Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday it takes time.

"Now they are going for it like we all are and that gets my respect."

Klopp delivered good news on the injury front, revealing Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Rhian Brewster and Jordan Henderson are all in contention to play as Gomez steps up his recovery.

"Dejan [Lovren] trained yesterday completely normally for the first time. Joe [Gomez] is now running with 100 per cent of his weight and that looks good.

"Most of the problems will be sorted probably after the international break but with Dejan we have to see because he's been out for a while. He is not injured anymore but how fit he is we need to say.

"Rhian [Brewster] is in a really good way and a place where Ox was three weeks ago probably.

"Milly [James Milner] everything heals quicker but still three days to go, he trained yesterday with the rehab coach and if you asked him he will say he is ready. Jordan is fine."