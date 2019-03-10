Police investigate as Liverpool's Shamal George is hurt in alleged racially motivated attack

Shamal George plays for Liverpool's U23 side

Merseyside Police are investigating an alleged racially motivated attack on Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George.

Merseyside Police say a report was received just after 2.05am on Saturday that George's 28-year-old brother had been assaulted inside the Red Door bar on Berry Street in Liverpool city centre.

George, 21, was assaulted outside the premises shortly after.

Both men sustained cuts to the face and attended hospital for assessment. An investigation is ongoing and officers are exploring potential CCTV opportunities.

"Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal," said a Liverpool spokesperson.

Your support means everything. Thank you♥️ #LFC — Shamal George (@shamalgeorge) March 10, 2019

"As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

"The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"Liverpool Football Club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so and, in the meantime, we would ask that Shamal and his family have their privacy respected."

The offender is described as a white man, of stocky build wearing a white t-shirt. A second offender was described as being a man wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100098869 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.