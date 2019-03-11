Jurgen Klopp says 'you can't treat goalies like this' after Burnley score from corner against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche had contrasting views on Burnley's controversial opening goal against Liverpool, with Klopp saying "you can't treat the goalie like this".

The Clarets took the lead at Anfield when Ashley Westwood's corner from the left flew over everyone in the box and went in at the back post.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson appeared to be impeded by James Tarkowski as he tried to get the ball, but the goal was allowed to stand.

"Usually it would have been disallowed," said Liverpool manager Klopp. "Maybe if the referee had a better view, I don't know exactly. I saw it at the first moment it's a foul and then you see the pictures and you cannot treat the goalie like this.

"If [referee] Andre Marriner had a better view he probably would have whistled, I think. The referees try everything to whistle at the right moment.

"The good thing is it was early so enough time to react and turn it around, that's what we did."

Liverpool went on to win the match 4-2, but Burnley manager Dyche said he was unsure about the opening goal.

"I don't know how it's judged any more. Are you allowed to touch anyone, are you not allowed to touch anyone? A tough call," he said.

"If they go against you then you are unhappy, if they go for you then you say it was a good ball in."

