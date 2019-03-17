Jurgen Klopp plays down Bayern Munich talk from Franz Beckenbauer

Jurgen Klopp says he has to keep proving himself at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says he loves working at Liverpool but has to keep proving himself after Franz Beckenbauer backed him for the Bayern Munich manager's job.

Before Liverpool's 3-1 over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which took the Reds to the Champions League quarter-finals, Beckenbauer said that the former Borussia Dortmund coach would be an ideal appointment at Bayern Munich.

"Jurgen Klopp at FC Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly," he said.

However, Klopp insists he is focused on winning trophies with Liverpool, although he admitted such praise from Beckenbauer was akin to being awarded a knighthood.

"There is no bigger legend in Germany than Franz Beckenbauer," said Klopp. "It feels great he speaks positively about me. It is just like the king with his sword calling a man 'sir'.

1:13 Klopp insists he is not interested in a place in Liverpool's history books, and wants the title 'for the people' Klopp insists he is not interested in a place in Liverpool's history books, and wants the title 'for the people'

"If he thinks that, it is a compliment to Liverpool. Bayern have done everything right in the last 10 or 15 years without making many mistakes but I feel I am a good fit where I am.

"I love it here, there are lots of opportunities to develop an already really good team. I have enough confidence to say I am the right manager for Liverpool at the moment, though in football we all constantly have to prove ourselves."

1:08 Klopp says Jordan Henderson will not be available for the match against Fulham while Naby Keita faces a late fitness test Klopp says Jordan Henderson will not be available for the match against Fulham while Naby Keita faces a late fitness test

Liverpool will return to the top of the Premier League if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage and, with eight games to go, Klopp believes the future is rosy at Anfield.

"So far, it has worked out, and hopefully it will last a lot longer. That would be cool.

"We are very happy about the situation and very positive about the future. We are fine with what we've done so far, but now we have to finish the season the best way possible.

"It is a big opportunity. We have improved a lot, but people judge it only on winning titles. We know that, but we can change it in the future."