Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool do not have to spend 'big money' in the summer

Jurgen Klopp wants to focus on developing Liverpool's current squad of players

Jurgen Klopp has outlined his future transfer plans by saying Liverpool do not need to spend "big money" in the summer.

The 51-year-old German wants to focus on developing the players he already has at his disposal, after Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri all arrived at Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool face 19th-placed Fulham live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday, and with leaders Manchester City not in action, Klopp's side could return to the top of the table with a win.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

Asked about the Reds' summer transfer plans, Klopp said: "I don't want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don't think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever.

"The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them altogether and then stay together for a while.

"That was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year for sure."

3:02 Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League

With Liverpool and City in a two-horse race for this year's Premier League title, Klopp discussed the views of neutral fans who might have an opinion on who they want to lift the trophy in May.

He added: "I think if you are a supporter of Everton you vomit in the morning when you think 'Oh Liverpool, they are great.'

"Why should other people like us? That's football. So long as they don't hate us because that is a bit too much.

"We only have to be focused on what we can achieve. It's all good, it is just about us."