Liverpool can go the distance in the Premier League title race, says Emma Hayes

1:03 Emma Hayes insists 'resilient' Liverpool can go the distance in the Premier League title race following their late victory at Fulham on Sunday. Emma Hayes insists 'resilient' Liverpool can go the distance in the Premier League title race following their late victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Emma Hayes insists "resilient" Liverpool have demonstrated they can go the distance in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's side needed a late James Milner's penalty to move back to the top of the Premier League with a nervy 2-1 win at Fulham on Renault Super Sunday.

They are now two points clear at the top of the table, but second-place Manchester City have played one game fewer.

And speaking on The Debate, Hayes thinks Klopp's side still have an excellent chance of lifting a first league title in 29 years.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner (C) celebrates scoring his side's winner at Craven Cottage

"Everyone is talking about whether they are lucky or resilient, of course they are resilient," she said.

"It doesn't matter how you get your goals, it's getting enough of them to stay in it. The fact that they are week in, week out still finding results even with setbacks they have demonstrated they can go the distance.

"They need to keep chipping away," she added. "I look at the fixtures and for me I think there's some tricky fixture for City sandwiched in between Champions League and FA Cup games. I think there will be a surprise yet to come."

Sky Sports' Alan Smith was also impressed with Liverpool's win at Fulham, especially after their exploits in the Champions League when they knocked out Bayern Munich with a 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane celebrates with Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Fulham

"We all expected Liverpool to go to Craven Cottage and win quite comfortably but they didn't," he told The Debate.

"However, off the back of the fantastic performance at Bayern Munich and what that would have taken out of them emotionally and physically, any win was a good win.

"You look at Manchester United against PSG and then they go to the Emirates and they get beat.

"It's not easy to go again but Liverpool did just enough."