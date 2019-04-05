LISTEN: Friday Night Football podcast from Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton v Liverpool

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton on Friday Night Football.

Mohamed Salah ended his goal drought in sensational style as Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat relegation-threatened Southampton 3-1.

Egyptian forward Salah ran from inside his own half to find the net for the first time in nine games, 10 minutes from time, to help Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing side move two points ahead of rivals Manchester City.

Substitute Jordan Henderson tapped home a late third to seal the victory after Naby Keita's first goal in English football cancelled out Shane Long's early opener for the in-form hosts.

Neville and Carragher analysed it all after the game.

Hit the link above to listen to the latest Friday Night Football podcast.