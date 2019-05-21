Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool training in Marbella

Roberto Firmino's last appearance was from the bench against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on May 1

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training with the rest of the squad in Marbella after missing three matches with a muscle strain.

The 27-year-old took part in Jurgen Klopp's first session of Liverpool's Marbella training camp on Tuesday morning as he works his way back to full fitness.

Firmino has been working with the club's medical staff on his recovery and his reintroduction into full training will be carefully managed under their supervision.

1:05 John Barnes believes Jurgen Klopp has got the maximum out of his Liverpool side John Barnes believes Jurgen Klopp has got the maximum out of his Liverpool side

His last appearance for Liverpool was from the bench against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on May 1 - when they lost 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The Brazilian was not fit enough to be involved in the heroics which took place in the return leg at Anfield as Liverpool produced a remarkable comeback, sealing their place in the Champions League final for a second year in a row.

Firmino will be hoping to work his way back to fitness and into Klopp's team for the Champions League final against Premier League rivals Tottenham on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.