Liverpool's Rafael Camacho wanted by Sporting Lisbon and Schalke

Reports in Germany claim Rafael Camacho has agreed a deal with Schalke

Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho is being targeted by Sporting Lisbon and Schalke.

The Portuguese side have been monitoring the 19-year-old for some time and hope he will return to the club where he began his career.

However, reports in Germany are suggesting Camacho has agreed a deal with Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Liverpool signed the Portugal U18 international in 2016 from Manchester City's academy, where he spent three years following a move from boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

Camacho made his debut for Liverpool in the 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat to Wolves in January and went on to make his Premier League debut as a late substitute against Crystal Palace later that month.