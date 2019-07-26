Liverpool face criticism over plans to trademark name

Liverpool say local clubs 'have nothing to fear whatsoever' from the porposal

Liverpool are facing growing criticism from supporters over their plans to trademark the name 'Liverpool'.

If granted, it would see all revenue from those services and products using the word 'Liverpool' in relation to the club channelled back to them.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

The Champions League winners have stressed the trademark application will be applied only in the context of football products and CEO Peter Moore has stated local clubs using the name Liverpool "have nothing to fear whatsoever".

However, supporters' group Spirit of Shankly has voiced its opposition to the proposals.

"After a magnificent summer of optimism and celebration for LFC, it is hard to contemplate such a controversial, ill-thought-out move by FSG [Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group]. It is one that will alienate the entire fan base," said a statement.

FSG's Peter Moore has said that they 'are not looking to take ownership of 'Liverpool''

"SOS strongly oppose the blatant monetisation of our football heritage. The name is not FSG's to own, it is the name of our city, it is owned by its people. This must be stopped."

The City of Liverpool FC also remain opposed to the move, which has previously been undertaken by the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Southampton and Everton.

"Our position is that no privately-owned business should be able to own the name of a city in any context and especially not in the football context in the city of Liverpool," said a statement from the Northern Premier North West Division side.

"It is hard to contemplate such a controversial, ill-thought-out move by FSG. It is one that will alienate the entire fan base" Supporters' group 'Spirit of Shankly'

"If Liverpool FC are granted this trademark they will effectively own the names of all these clubs and organisations and could force name changes or a license fee.

"We had contact yesterday from Liverpool FC who gave verbal assurances that we, nor any other local football clubs and organisations were the target of this application, and we, of course, accept the word of the club that we are not the target.

"However, the fact remains that the practical effect of the granting of the trademark is a serious threat to the future of our community-owned football club."

0:34 Jurgen Klopp says he wants to remain at Liverpool for 'at least three' more years, which would take him to the end of his current contract. Jurgen Klopp says he wants to remain at Liverpool for 'at least three' more years, which would take him to the end of his current contract.

Moore stressed, however, the club's battle was primarily with off-shore, industrial counterfeiters.

"What we are trying to do is protect the football club, we are not looking to take ownership of 'Liverpool'," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"Right now we are under attack from large-scale manufacturing which is alluding to be official Liverpool FC merchandise.

"This is not an attack on local football and local vendors. We would never, in anyway, go after those organisations.

"They have 'fair use' of their names. They have nothing to fear whatsoever."

Discussions are ongoing with local side, and Moore said the club were looking at potentially drawing up a legal document which would give them official use of the name Liverpool in perpetuity.