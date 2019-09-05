Dejan Lovren not happy at Liverpool despite relief at end of transfer saga

Dejan Lovren says he is still not happy sitting on the Liverpool bench but is relieved his unsuccessful transfer saga is over for now.

The Croatia centre-half has confirmed he wanted to leave Anfield in the summer after falling behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order.

Lovren was targetted by Italian clubs including Roma and AC Milan but Liverpool and Klopp insisted they wanted the 30-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, to stay.

Jurgen Klopp told Dejan Lovren he wanted him to stay at the club.

"I feel relief the transfer window is closed. I got tired of reading and listening every day about me leaving or staying in Liverpool," Lovren told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novotsti.

"Everyone wrote 'Dejan is here, Dejan is there', and knew nothing. It annoyed me. (But) yes, I did consider moving. I wanted to leave, but it didn't happen, I was told Liverpool needs me and I accepted that.

"I am not the kind of player that likes to be benched and earn money. Some people around me advised me 'what do you care? You are in a big club, shut up, take the money' - but I am not happy on the bench.

Dejan Lovren is a Champions League winner with Liverpool after they beat Tottenham in last season's final.

"I feel very happy because all the time I felt LFC was by me. I respect that a lot. Klopp told me 'listen, buddy, you are a top-class player. We will not let you go on loan. We need you'.

"Last week I spoke to Klopp again, he told me he understands me, knows I am not happy, but he also said 'look, now it is finished, I want you to reset your head, I find you important'.

"I am in my prime age, in great shape, mentally ready and you cannot buy experience."