Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp an 'innovator', says throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark

Jurgen Klopp recruited Thomas Gronnemark to his coaching staff last season

Liverpool's specialist throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark says Jurgen Klopp's innovative approach to management is helping to build "something special" at Anfield.

Klopp made headlines last season when he added Gronnemark to his coaching staff midway through the campaign.

The Dane, who holds the world record for the longest throw-in at 51.33m, had an immediate impact on the technique of the club's full-backs - most notably Joe Gomez.

Liverpool went on to claim their sixth European Cup later that season and Gronnemark is not surprised to see the Reds flourishing under Klopp.

"Jurgen is an innovator," Gronnemark told The Athletic. "He's a leader who says he doesn't know everything and is willing to listen to people if they have knowledge to take the club forward.

Liverpool's first team have received specialist coaching from Gronnemark

"If you have a leader who wants total control and thinks he knows best about everything then that will affect the employees.

"Even though you're one of the best clubs in the world, it doesn't mean you have to do the same thing as you did yesterday. When you meet Jurgen you feel like you are talking with a good friend. He listens a lot.

"To let a guy into the club who was pretty much unknown in England and say to him 'we want all your knowledge to put it into the training programme', that shows a lot of trust and fantastic leadership.

1:35 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains his decision to employ a specialist throw-in coach at Anfield Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains his decision to employ a specialist throw-in coach at Anfield

"He's very good at getting the best out of people. It's much more egocentric at other clubs. At Liverpool, there's a satisfaction among the staff and the players. They all feel part of something special.

"Sometimes I'll stop and look at the players in front of me and think, 'Oh, this is crazy'. I'm working at a gigantic club who won the Champions League.

"Initially, I had a contract for the first half of last season then it was extended for the second half and now I have one for the full season.

"I don't think many people are laughing now. I think most people in football look at it and say, 'Okay, there must be something in it'."