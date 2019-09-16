Jurgen Klopp denies he could quit Liverpool over British weather

1:08 Jurgen Klopp says comments made by his agent that he was contemplating his Liverpool future because of the British weather were meant as a joke Jurgen Klopp says comments made by his agent that he was contemplating his Liverpool future because of the British weather were meant as a joke

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed as a joke a claim made by his agent that he could leave Liverpool because of the British weather.

The German's contract at Anfield runs until 2022, and Sky Sports News understands the Premier League leaders are keen to secure him to a new long-term deal.

The Liverpool manager's agent Marc Kosicke suggested in a recent interview that Klopp could be tempted to move to a warmer climate.

But speaking on the eve of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Napoli, Klopp said: "There is nothing in that story.

"He wanted to make a joke so now I have to be serious.

"It is German humour but obviously nobody got it...I am completely fine with the weather.

"Let me spell it out, the weather has never been a reason for me to choose a city and it's certainly not a reason for me to leave the country.

"Maybe at the moment (in England) it's the most healthy weather in the world - we have enough rain, it's cool, pretty much the opposite of this room!

"There's nothing in that story. He's my agent and my friend.

"When I speak about the weather it was about the wind which can have an effect on football, but that is not allowed in England. But that is not to a reason leave the country. I am fine."

