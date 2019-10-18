Joel Matip signs new long-term Liverpool deal until 2024

Joel Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 on a free transfer from Schalke

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract, which is understood to last until the summer of 2024.

Matip has established himself as a first-choice centre-back in Jurgen Klopp's defence this season and been instrumental in helping Liverpool open up an eight-point lead over champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian, who has started six of the Reds' eight league matches alongside Virgil van Dijk so far this campaign, joined Liverpool on a four-year deal for a free transfer from German side Schalke in 2016.

Fellow centre-back Joe Gomez was originally selected by Klopp as Van Dijk's partner for the Community Shield defeat against Manchester City and the opening Premier League win against Norwich.

Matip, who missed Liverpool's wins against Salzburg and Leicester with a knock before the international break, is in contention to be fit to face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

A victory for Liverpool will see Klopp's side match the Premier League record for consecutive victories - 18 - set by Manchester City in the 2018-19 campaign.