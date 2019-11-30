Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League, says goalkeeper Alisson

Alisson has enjoyed success with Liverpool and Brazil in 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson believes the club deserve to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds are yet to lose a league game this season and are eight points clear at the top of the table as they begin a busy six weeks of fixtures.

Having already achieved Champions League success in 2019, Alisson believes it is now time for the club to win the Premier League title.

Speaking to Neil Mellor on Soccer Saturday, the Brazil international said: "My aims are to win everything we play for. Every time we go on the pitch to play a cup game, a league game or a Champions League games, we will give everything to win.

"The desire of the people is important for us and we have the same desire to win the Premier League this season. It's something we try with our full heart to win because the people deserve it, the club deserve it and we deserve it also because of what we did last season and what we have done this season so far.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, but Alisson is now focused on the Premier League

"But we need to keep going, keep playing to win every game and keep improving, that's an important thing, but we will try to win all the tournaments we play.

"I think we are playing the way that is necessary to win," he added. "I think we can improve and this is a good sign because we are winning and we are not playing our best. We are playing as best as we can but some things we know we can do better, like the clean sheets.

"In the defensive way, sometimes with the ball we can prepare better for the situations, but our mentality is our strong point and we are winning the games because of our strong mentality.

"For us, it's a matter of keeping the high level for 90+ minutes. Sometimes in the game, in two or three moments, we just relax. Sometimes it's the quality of the opponent and you need to accept that, but we are working hard for the clean sheets.

Alisson won the Premier League Golden Glove for 2018/19

"It's a goal that we have on the pitch but the most important thing is the three points and we are getting them. If we go now until the end winning and conceding, I'll be happy. I'm not too concerned with the Golden Glove, when I won it, I already said the most important thing is the main goal, the wins.

"When we concede silly goals, part of me is angry because sometimes you know you can do better, not just the team, I'm speaking for myself also. You are a little bit angry with that but we are doing well in the general perspective."

Recovering from injury

Alisson picked up an injury in the first game of the season, but is now back in action

Alisson had a spell on the sidelines earlier this season after injuring his calf in the opening game against Norwich, but can now see the positives of his time in the treatment room.

He said: "For a player, it is always difficult when you're not involved but in my life, I always like to see everything in a good perspective, even the difficult moments, even with an injury which is the worst thing that can happen to a player.

"Sometimes you cannot control it. We try to do our best with treatments, work in the gym and on the pitch to prevent injuries, but sometimes it just happens. In the beginning, it was difficult, but now I can see the good side.

"Adrian could have the opportunity to show his potential, I could spend more time with my family and I could prepare myself better for the season and have five or six weeks of proper pre-season so this was important for me also.

"I feel in good shape, in a good way and I'm ready to play for the rest of the season and hopefully for five years without injuries."

Alisson the family man

Outside of football, the Brazilian spends much of his free time with his family and says he often serenades them with a tune on his guitar.

"I'm a guy who likes to be mostly with my family, now with my daughter and my son," Alisson added. "I always try to go out with them when the weather permits, we try to play outside. At my home, I built a little playground for my daughter and when it's raining, we try to bring her to an indoor playground to try and have fun together as a family.

Alisson and Roberto Firmino helped Brazil win the Copa America in the summer

"I'm a better player but I'm good on the guitar. When I am at home, I like to play guitar for my wife, for my children. We also do some meetings to read the bible, to pray and I like to play some gospel songs. I think this is a good thing for me, my friends and family."

