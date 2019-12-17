Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp maybe world's best, says Monterrey coach

Liverpool train at Qatar University ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are maybe the best in the world, according to Antonio Mohamed, whose Monterrey side face the Reds in the World Club Cup on Wednesday.

The CONCACAF Champions League winners are making their fourth appearance in the tournament and Mohamed said they would ensure it was not easy for the European champions in Wednesday's semi-final in Qatar.

"We have a big ambition to play against Liverpool and we came to compete strongly at this mega-tournament," he said.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers and Liverpool is maybe the best team in the world right now.

"We have made a huge effort to reach this stage and have come to compete irrespective of which team or manager we are facing.

"We came here to play and win the match with our weapons.

"We didn't come to participate in this tournament and let Liverpool win against us. Nothing is impossible in football."

Gini Wijnaldum was injured during Saturday's win against Watford

Liverpool will be without Gini Wijnaldum for the semi-final although he has travelled with the squad. Wijnaldum's international team mate Virgil van Dijk trained apart from the rest of the squad as he works his way back to full fitness.

Van Dijk's incredible year continued on Monday as he was named the Football Supporters' Association player of the year, beating Raheem Sterling to the award.