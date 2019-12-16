Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool excited for 'special' Madrid return in Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited ahead of a return to Madrid after they drew Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16

Jurgen Klopp says he is excited for a special return to Madrid as Liverpool draw Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Reigning champions Liverpool picked up a sixth Champions League title back in June, beating Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid.

The Merseyside club now prepare to return to the Spanish capital in another enticing Champions League affair, which Klopp says did not come as a surprise.

"It's an interesting draw," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "Before the draw I actually thought it would be Madrid - either one of the two clubs - and that's the way it is."

The German also says the draw brings back plenty of fond memories, and when asked if it will be special to make the return, Klopp said: "I think so, we'll see. I think we had the home dressing room in that game. Maybe we can ask them if we can have that dressing room again!

"It is fantastic. What can I say? I had one of the best nights of my life in this stadium.

"It was really nice. It was full with Liverpool signs, but I think they've got rid of them."

Despite Liverpool's recent success, both domestically and in Europe, Klopp believes Atletico will prove tough opposition and present a very different challenge to what they faced against Tottenham just six months ago.

"Madrid is the place where we only have fantastic memories, all of us, so that is great, but this time we play Atletico there and it is their home ground.

"It will be a tough game. Two teams who are used to playing intense football, different styles and slightly different organisation of course, but both are ready for intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both."

While recognising the tie to be a difficult one for both teams, Klopp also jokes that manager Diego Simeone will not be celebrating after hearing the news.

"A good draw, a difficult game - like it should be, but as we think and say most of the time, I don't think Mr Simeone is running through his living room and is happy that he got Liverpool.

"We have to go there to work and try our best. Then they have to come to Anfield."