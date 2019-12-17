Georginio Wijnaldum to miss Liverpool's Club World Cup semi-final vs Monterrey

Georginio Wijnaldum travelled with the Liverpool squad to Doha despite his injury

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will not play in Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey, the club has confirmed.

Wijnaldum has travelled with the Liverpool squad to Doha, where he is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Wijnaldum suffered the injury during Saturday's 2-0 over Watford

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who won the Football Supporters' Association Player of the Year Award on Monday, underwent a bespoke session at Qatar University to work his way back to full fitness.

Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster have both been replaced in Jurgen Klopp's squad out in Doha, with Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg expected to fly out after the Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Liverpool first take on Villa in their League Cup quarter-final - live on Sky Sports Football - before facing Monterrey in Doha the following evening.

The club have opted to split their playing and coaching resources in order to be able to play in both competitions, with Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley expected to take charge of the club's Carabao Cup last-eight tie at Villa Park.