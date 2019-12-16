Liverpool in Doha: Jurgen Klopp's team begin preparations for Club World Cup
By Bryan Swanson, Chief Reporter
Last Updated: 16/12/19 6:03pm
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson gives an insight into Liverpool's preparations for the start of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, and offers some advice to fans, ahead of their clash with Monterrey on Wednesday.
The torrential rain has stopped, and the sunshine occasionally creeps through the clouds - but there remains a stormy build-up to Liverpool's participation in this year's Club World Cup.
Cameras were invited pitchside to the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday night - and the pitch looks good. The big question is how it will handle the five remaining games in the competition.
Experts in Qatar are relaxed and point to nearly a decade of pitch research at a state-of-the-art research and development centre to assist preparations for the 2022 World Cup.
"The best sports turf in the world is grown throughout good management, knowing what it needs and getting the right nutrient testing done," said Yasser Al Mulla, involved in the project, in 2016.
Liverpool's players have been training on pitch six at Qatar University, in line with other teams that are holding their sessions away from the stadium.
Players are invited to attend a FIFA 'familiarisation' walkabout the day before their matches. Liverpool are expected to politely decline the offer, and hold training at the University grounds later on Tuesday.
Getting around Doha
Around 130,000 British nationals travel to Qatar every year - most visits are trouble-free, according to the Foreign Office.
Approximately 1,000 fans are expected to make the seven-hour flight from the UK, with a further 6,000 supporters expected in Liverpool colours throughout the tournament from elsewhere in the world.
It is understood the biggest concern is whether fans will find their way around the city - with vast sites under considerable construction - and what they do in the event they get lost.
Supporters are being encouraged to check the Foreign & Commonwealth Office's website for travel advice, but to make good use of the public transport network - free for match ticket holders on the day - including the Doha Metro, which opened in May. Metered taxis can be booked via an app, for extra reassurance.
"Qatar is not a police state, it will be welcoming to all fans," said one observer, who lives in Doha, on the eve of Wednesday's match. "Qataris are very proud to have Liverpool in their country."
Qatar National Day
Liverpool's opening match falls on the same day as the national commemoration of Qatar's unification. It will be a major event around the city.
Fans can expect to see fighter jets in the skies and a huge military parade along the popular Corniche area from early on Wednesday morning. A fireworks display will begin of the waterfront area about half an hour before Liverpool's game kicks off.
Late call-ups
FIFA's Medical Committee approved two replacements following injuries to Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster.
Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg are expected to fly out to Doha following the Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.
Both players will be eligible to play in the third-place play-off or final on Saturday.