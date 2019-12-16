Liverpool fixtures: EFL say 'pragmatic solution' found to Carabao Cup/Club World Cup clash

Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane in training ahead of Liverpool's Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says the body found a "pragmatic solution" to Liverpool's Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup fixture clash, but need to be "mindful" of such problems in the future.

Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Villa Park on Tuesday, before taking on Monterrey in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp's squad is stretched and a youth team is set to play in the Carabao Cup clash, with the majority of the club's first-team squad having travelled out to the Middle East.

With Klopp in Doha, the Reds' U23s coach Neil Critchley will oversee Liverpool's game against Dean Smith's side on Tuesday.

Parry, who was CEO at Liverpool from 1998 to 2009, said: "Maybe it is not unique. Maybe it is something we need to be more mindful of in the future.

"I think we have actually come up with a very pragmatic solution that first and foremost worked for Liverpool, it was sensible to say you have a major problem here what's going to be the right solution for you, rather than a bureaucratic 'this is the rule'.

Jurgen Klopp during a training session at Qatar University stadium

"The one thing I learned from being at Liverpool is you play your fixtures as soon as possible, you never push them back.

"Having been at Anfield to watch the game against Arsenal with the Liverpool kids which was one of the greatest nights of football entertainment I have had for many years then I don't think they are weakening the integrity of the competition unduly.

"I think it was a sensible solution and making the best of bad circumstances."

Rick Parry pictured with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez in 2008

Parry also acknowledged that the EFL are aware of the League Cup placing added pressure on Premier League sides' squads, with fixture pile-ups in the middle of the season becoming increasingly frequent.

"It clearly is a concern and is something that we are mindful of. I think we are unique in having a League Cup now," he added.

"The French have done away with theirs, and obviously now with Uefa's third-tier competition and the potential [Champions League] changes on the horizon - who knows what they will be.

Liverpool trained on Monday ahead of their opening Club World Cup clash versus Monterrey

"We are obviously watching intently and with great care to see what they may be and what impact they might have."

Klopp has endured further selection issues with Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho currently sidelined through injury, while Georginio Wijnaldum has travelled to the Middle East but is a doubt for their clash with Monterrey due to a hamstring problem.

Liverpool's Club World Cup matches were also shifted to a different location just 10 days before the 20-man squad departed for Qatar on Sunday.

The Premier League's current frontrunners are set to take on CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Should they progress to the final, they will face either the Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo or Asian Champions League winners Al Hilal on Saturday.