Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk wins Football Supporters' Association Player of the Year award

Last Updated: 16/12/19 8:53pm

Virgil van Dijk's performances have been recognised by the Football Supporters' Association
Virgil van Dijk's performances have been recognised by the Football Supporters' Association

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named the Football Supporters' Association player of the year.

More than 340,000 votes were cast by fans, with Van Dijk beating Manchester City's Raheem Sterling into second place.

The other nominations were Van Dijk's Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane, Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Heung-min Son was among the nominees
Heung-min Son was among the nominees

Van Dijk is the fourth Liverpool player to win the award in the last seven years, following Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez.

"I'm very grateful to get this trophy. It means a lot to me," Van Dijk said.

