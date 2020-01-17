Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward can become 'best' in the world, says Papiss Cisse

Cisse said he always knew Sadio Mane would "make it to the top" at Liverpool

Sadio Mane's success at Liverpool and with the Senegal national team could see him become the "very best" forward in the world, according to compatriot Papiss Cisse.

The 27-year-old was a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup winner in 2019, while he has 11 goals and eight assists in 20 top-flight games so far this term for Jurgen Klopp's Premier League frontrunners.

Mane also lifted the African Player of the Year award last year, becoming only the second Senegalese winner of the accolade after El-Hadji Diouf in 2001, as he guided his country to the African Cup of Nations Final.

Former Newcastle striker Cisse told The Sun: "Mane is doing very well at Liverpool and I knew he would make it to the top - but he can do even more.

"If you are doing something like this and reaching these levels then you cannot stop, you need to push again to show you can do even more.

"Every time we speak on the phone I tell him 'You can do it, you can become the very best. Believe in yourself'."

Sadio Mane pipped club team-mate Mohamed Salah to the African Player of the Year award last year

Mane made his debut for Senegal in 2012 whilst he was plying his trade for Ligue 1 side FC Metz.

Cisse, who spent around two-and-a-half years in the national team set-up with Mane before announcing his retirement from international football in 2015, concedes that it was a privilege to line up alongside his fellow forward.

Former Newcastle striker Cisse shielding the ball from Liverpool's Dejan Lovren during a Premier League match in 2016

"For me, it shouldn't matter who you play football with, as football is a language in itself," Cisse added.

"And playing in the same team as Mane was no different - we were able to speak the same language because he is so intelligent with and without the ball.

"I felt a special connection, as does everyone who gets to play with him."

