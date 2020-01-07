Sadio Mane named African Player of the Year ahead of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez
Salah had won the award the previous two years
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 2019 African Player of the Year for the first time.
Mane beat team-mate Mohamed Salah - who had won the award the previous two years - and 2016 winner Riyad Mahrez to the prize.
