Sadio Mane named African Player of the Year ahead of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez

Salah had won the award the previous two years

Last Updated: 07/01/20 8:36pm

Sadio Mane wins the award for the first time

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 2019 African Player of the Year for the first time.

Mane beat team-mate Mohamed Salah - who had won the award the previous two years - and 2016 winner Riyad Mahrez to the prize.

