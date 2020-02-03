Jurgen Klopp lauded by Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley ahead of Shrewsbury replay

0:40 Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley admits that the side to face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be 'U19-U20 at best' Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley admits that the side to face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be 'U19-U20 at best'

Neil Critchley has thanked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his "unbelievable support" ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury on Tuesday, with the U23s set for a "unique" night at Anfield.

Liverpool's U23s will represent the first team in the replay, with their manager Critchley in the dugout, as he was when the club fielded the same squad for their 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Shrewsbury's Official Supporters Club accused Liverpool and Klopp of a lack of respect towards the Sky Bet League One team and the competition itself, after two-goal hero Jason Cummings secured the shock second meeting, with a trip to Chelsea awaiting the winners in the fifth round.

Jurgen Klopp has handed FA Cup duties to the club's U23s boss Critchley

U23s boss Critchley defended Liverpool's decisions and admitted he did not think he would get another opportunity to lead the team.

"I never thought it would happen once, let alone twice," Critchley said. "I'm really looking forward to what will be a special night. The young players will get a unique opportunity.

1:11 Shrewsbury captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it gives them a better chance of getting through to the next round Shrewsbury captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it gives them a better chance of getting through to the next round

"I think the manager has made it quite clear with his statement and what he said prior to the game. He gives myself, and the staff, unbelievable support.

"I can speak to him whenever I like. He supports the young players unbelievably well, as he has shown so far this season.

"His presence is always felt even if he isn't there. Especially by our younger players, and me myself.

3:07 Klopp defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury Klopp defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury

"I also think that the way we played against Aston Villa, he may have felt that the boys deserved another opportunity."

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt was critical of Liverpool's decision to play the U23s, accusing them and Klopp of "killing the FA Cup", while the Premier League leaders have slashed ticket prices for the replay.

"We're going to have players who are eligible to play in the U18s," Critchley added. "People say we are a U23 team, we're not. We're U19-U20 at best.

0:54 Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Klopp is not prepared to play his senior players against Shrewsbury Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Klopp is not prepared to play his senior players against Shrewsbury

"There are always people talking about young people not being given an opportunity in this country, well these players are getting an opportunity tomorrow night and they already have this season, because that's what this manager does.

"Is there more pressure on Shrewsbury to win the game now? Possibly. But that might work in our favour."

Quizzed on injury news, Critchley said: "Other than Yasser no that's it. I could mention names but most of you probably don't know who they are!"