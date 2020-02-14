Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp unsure if Liverpool forward will go to Olympics

Liverpool need more information before deciding whether to allow Mohamed Salah to represent Egypt at this summer's Olympics, says Jurgen Klopp.

Egypt's Olympic coach, Shawky Gharib, confirmed this week that he will include Salah in his preliminary 50-man squad but also said the final decision regarding participation lies with the player, Liverpool and Klopp.

If Salah were to go to Tokyo 2020 with Egypt, he would face the prospect of missing the start of next season's Premier League campaign, with the final due to be held on August 8.

Klopp has spoken to Salah about the situation but is waiting to be contacted by someone from the Egyptian FA before making a call.

"There has been no decision," said Klopp ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich, live on Sky Sports.

"Do I want to lose the player in pre-season? Of course not. But we have to consider different things. I speak with Mo and we are completely clear about what we want.

"But we need more information. How would it look? When would the preparation start? All of that stuff and no one has really contacted us yet. We've had to play without Mo before.

"But it is the Olympics, and I'm still a sportsperson and the Olympics are the Olympics."

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and James Milner are available for selection for Saturday's match against bottom-of-the-table Norwich at Carrow Road after returning from injury, Klopp has confirmed.

Milner has been out since January 5, when Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup, with a hamstring injury.

Mane has also been recovering from a hamstring problem which he suffered in the 2-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League on January 23.