Jadon Sancho focused on Borussia Dortmund amid interest from Europe's top clubs

2:31 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol has an update on any possible transfer of Jadon Sancho Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol has an update on any possible transfer of Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is focused on this season with the German side, amid growing interest in him from Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer.

But Spanish champions Barcelona and the German champions Bayern Munich have now also entered the race to sign the England international.

Dortmund will demand at least £100m for Sancho this summer, although at this stage no club is favourite to sign him, with Sancho wanting to play in the Champions League.

1:55 The Sunday Supplement panel weigh up the value of Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star linked with Chelsea The Sunday Supplement panel weigh up the value of Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star linked with Chelsea

But he remains committed to Dortmund this season, with Lucien Favre's side chasing a first Bundesliga title since 2012 as they sit third, four points behind leaders Bayern.

Dortmund are also in the Champions League as they prepare for a last-16 clash against the French champions Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Sancho is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs

Sancho, who turns 20 next month, has become a full England international since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

City have the option to match any bid for Sancho as part of the agreement, meaning the Bundesliga side have to keep them informed if another club comes in.

Analysis: Sancho's future depends on two things

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol...

The first thing is, is any club going to offer the kind of money for Sancho that will tempt Dortmund to sell him?

The second factor is footballing reasons. He is not going to leave Dortmund unless he goes into an environment in which he thinks he can develop, and that means really he has to have Champions League football.

Sancho has scored 12 goals and has 13 assists in just 19 league appearances this season

But at the moment, there is not a club that is favourite to sign him. His own mind is totally on Dortmund and England in the summer, so his focus at the moment is not on transfers.

We all know he's going to be one of the hottest properties in the transfer window this summer and there are lots of clubs interested in signing him.

But don't rule out Sancho staying at Dortmund because he has a lot of what he wants at the club. They are a fantastic club, they have massive support and are competing in the Champions League and for the Bundesliga title.

So there is no problem at all with him staying there - but I think it's looking likely he will leave in the summer.