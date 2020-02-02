Borussia Dortmund News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho make Bundesliga history

Duo re-write record books as Borussia Dortmund inflict heavy defeat on Union Berlin

Last Updated: 02/02/20 7:56am

Erling Haaland celebrates with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho
Erling Haaland celebrates with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho

Teenagers Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho both made Bundesliga history as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Union Berlin 5-0.

Haaland netted in the win to become the first player to score seven goals in his opening three Bundesliga games, with Sancho also getting on the scoresheet, becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 25 goals.

Haaland has scored seven times in just three games
Haaland has scored seven times in just three games

Despite only signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January, Haaland is already the joint 10th top scorer in the league.

The 19-year-old boasts a 100 per cent conversion rate, with all seven of his shots on target for his new club resulting in goals.

His first five goals came in two substitute appearances but he made the most of his first start against Union Berlin, striking twice more.

Sancho, who is also 19, became the youngest player ever to score 25 Bundesliga goals when he hit Dortmund's opener.

Sancho - who celebrated his goal with a tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant - has only failed to score once in Dortmund's last nine league games.

Also See:

The England international has scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 18 games this season.

Saturday's emphatic win against Union Berlin is the third game in a row where Dortmund have scored five goals.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK