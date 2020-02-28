Jurgen Klopp happy to receive Timo Werner Liverpool praise

0:29 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it was 'nice' to receive praise from RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it was 'nice' to receive praise from RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp says it was "nice" to receive praise from Timo Werner after the RB Leipzig striker described Liverpool as "the best team in the world".

Werner says he is "very proud" after being linked with Liverpool and the Germany international is believed to favour a move to Anfield, should his £50m release clause be activated this summer.

Klopp is glad Liverpool have impressed Werner this season but has refused to confirm if the Premier League leaders will look to sign the 23-year-old when the transfer window opens.

"I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying 'that's the last club I would ever go to," Klopp told Sky Sports News.

"From that point of view it's obviously nice, but that's all - there's nothing else to say about it."

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League and will claim their first league title in 30 years if they win their next four league games, starting at Watford on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Klopp's side are on course to break the league's record points total of 100, set by Manchester City in the 2017-18 season, but the German insists his squad still has room for improvement.

"There is so much more to come from us," he added.

"It's really nice that we are so far away from perfection and still can get results. That means we have a lot of space for improvement and that's exactly what we will do, this season and for sure next season as well."

