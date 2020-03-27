Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges solidarity and says spirits are still high among squad

Jurgen Klopp says it is important for the players to keep their mood up and that of the public

Jurgen Klopp say his Liverpool players are keeping in high spirits by entertaining each other in a group chat, with the Reds boss even trying to replicate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dance moves.

With the Premier League season currently suspended, all fit members of his squad are training alone at home and Klopp has been keeping in touch via the players' WhatsApp group.

In a message to the club's fans, Klopp issued a rallying cry for solidarity and reiterated the importance of discipline in maintaining a safe social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

To all the health care workers around the world.



A little message from us to you... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1EuwvAdSSa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2020

Speaking to Liverpool's official website via a video call from his home, Klopp said: "The only way to get football back as soon as possible, if that's what the people want, the more disciplined we are now the earlier we will get, piece by piece by piece, our life back. That's how it is.

"There is no other solution in the moment, nobody has another solution. We have to be disciplined by ourselves, we have to keep the distance to other people.

1:54 David Beckham was among the sports stars who took part in the 'clap for our carers' to show appreciation to NHS workers David Beckham was among the sports stars who took part in the 'clap for our carers' to show appreciation to NHS workers

"It is a difficult time for all of us, but from a personal point of view an interesting one as well because I've never had a situation like this and was never that long at home.

"From a personal point of view, I am really good, but like everybody else, [I am] concerned about the situation around us, of course.

"There are so many people out there that have much bigger problems so it would feel really embarrassing to myself if I was to talk about my 'problems' - I have the problems every person in the world has in the moment. That's the lesson we learn in this moment.

"In the future, in 10, 20, 30, 40 years, if we look back and then the conclusion is that this was the period when the world showed the biggest solidarity, the biggest love, the biggest friendship or whatever, that would be great.

"So in the moment when you go through a phase or a period like this it's not possible to see that, especially not for the people who are ill, but there will be a point in the future, a moment in the future when we look back and hopefully then we can see it like this."

A number of Liverpool players have been posting updates and entertaining fans on their social media pages.

Oxlade-Chamberlain released a video of himself dancing with his partner - Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards - while team-mate James Milner played up to a joke of him being boring by pretending to cut grass with a pair of scissors.

"We spoke a couple of times, we have a really intense, big, big group chat - the whole of Melwood are in that," Klopp said.

"The boys are really lively in that, the boys are just interested in what everybody is doing, comments on what everybody is doing - if Ox (Oxlade-Chamberlain) is on Instagram or whatever. So, that helps a lot. The mood is good.

"I didn't cut the grass but I tried the dance of Ox. Not as bad as you probably think. It's very important in these times that we all show we take this situation seriously, but we are human beings.

"At the moment we are at home and when you are at home, you cannot do something to help outside. We are not health workers, we don't work in a supermarket.

"You have to keep your own mood up and you have to keep the mood up for other people. If the boys do anything on Instagram, as long as it's in a legal frame I'm overly happy about it - it just shows they are still cheeky and all that stuff."