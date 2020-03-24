Coronavirus: Liverpool offer social service to vulnerable locals

Liverpool's 'LFC Connect' initiative aims to reduce social isolation among older people during the coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool have launched a new initiative in a bid to reduce social isolation among older and vulnerable community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

New government measures announced on Monday guiding people to only leave the house for specific and limited purposes could see social interactions limited for those who live alone.

The Premier League leaders' 'LFC Connect' initiative will see the club's Red Neighbours, LFC Foundation and Fan Experience contact people in the North Liverpool and Kirkby communities for a chat and "virtual cuppa".

"Taking place on weekdays between 9am and 4pm, the weekly calls offer a friendly chat to help reduce feelings of isolation amongst those most vulnerable within the community, currently having to remain at home," the club said.

"The club will also be sending out postcards as an additional way of reaching out to the local community and letting fans know the Reds are committed to providing support during this difficult time.

"The postcards will include a friendly message to promote positive wellbeing and will include details on how fans can register for the LFC Connect service."

The initiative is open to anyone in the local community of North Liverpool and Kirkby who would like to receive the regular call. Supporters interested in signing up can do so by contacting Christine Mounsey from the Red Neighbours team on 07701 320 455 or RedNeighbours@liverpoolfc.com.