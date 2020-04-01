Liverpool player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 star

Salah and Mane (right) have both enjoyed eye-catching campaigns for Liverpool

Who has been Liverpool's player of the season so far? See our picks and have your say.

There are a whole host of contenders from Jurgen Klopp's squad following the Reds' record-breaking season that has seen them move to within just two wins of a first top-flight title in 30 years, but who edges it?

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections and have your say.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another brilliant season from the England right-back, who is just one of three Liverpool players to have featured in all 29 of their league games so far this season, all but one of which were starts.

The 21-year-old has also continued to reinvent the role of the full-back, with the attack-minded defender having contributed 12 more assists this campaign, second only to Man City's Kevin De Bruyne (16).

Virgil van Dijk

The rock at the heart of the Reds' backline, with the imposing Netherlands international defender the only player to have started all 29 of the club's league games so far this season, playing every minute of those contests.

The 28-year-old has also chipped in with four vital goals this campaign, all headers, making him an absolutely vital part of Klopp's side at both ends of the pitch.

But it is at the back where the central defender has been most influential, helping to marshal a back four that has conceded a paltry 21 goals all season, the fewest in the top flight.

Jordan Henderson

The inspirational Reds captain has been the driving force behind the club's surge towards a first top-flight title since 1990, with the midfielder now on the verge of becoming the first Liverpool skipper since Alan Hansen to lift the trophy.

The numbers - three goals and five assists in the league so far this season - are immaterial, although they do represent his best return since the 2014-15 campaign.

However, it is more the 29-year-old's overall influence on his side and team-mates that makes him one of the standout contenders.

Mohamed Salah

It has been another impressive campaign in front of goal from the Reds forward, who has managed to score 20 goals in all competitions to date, 16 of which have come in the Premier League.

And while that total leaves the Egypt international joint third overall in the top flight's goalscoring standings, the striker is still the club's leading marksman this campaign.

Not only that, but the 27-year-old has also become the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen (2000-03).

Sadio Mane

Eighteen goals in total so far, including 14 in the Premier League, makes the Senegal forward the Reds' second top scorer this season behind fellow frontman Salah, although the latter takes penalties.

The 27-year-old may have come under the spotlight after his cross words with his team-mate earlier this campaign, but the duo have once again formed a brilliant attacking partnership operating either side of Roberto Firmino.

But it is testament to Mane's importance to the champions elect that if any of the trio are absent, it is him who is missed the most.

Someone else?

How about the Reds' unflappable shot stopper Alisson, who has kept 10 clean sheets so far this season? Or Scotland left-back Andy Robertson for his constant raiding down that flank leading to seven league assists? Then there is all-action midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (pictured), who has started 28 of the Reds' 29 top-flight matches this campaign. Use our poll and comments section to put forward an alternative candidate...