Loris Karius: Liverpool goalkeeper terminates Besiktas loan

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has terminated his contract with Besiktas following a pay dispute.

Karius announced on Instagram on Monday his two-year loan stint at the Turkish club would be cut short and he will return to Anfield.

It comes after the 26-year-old submitted a complaint to FIFA and had a bust-up with the Besiktas hierarchy for not paying his wages over the course of his stay at Vodafone Park.

"Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with Besiktas," Karius wrote.

"It's a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again.

"Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven't tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.

"It's important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support.

"You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one."

Karius has not played a competitive game for Liverpool since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018

In April, FIFA confirmed they were investigating a complaint made by Karius against Besiktas amid reports the German would be suing the club over unpaid wages.

"We can confirm that we have received a claim from the player Loris Karius against the club Besiktas. The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide any further comment," said a FIFA spokesperson at the time.

Karius also said he kept in touch with Jurgen Klopp while on loan at Besiktas, but it was "too early to say anything" on his future at Liverpool.