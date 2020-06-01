Andrew Robertson exclusive: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp are best in the world

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson insists Virgil van Dijk is the best defender and Jurgen Klopp the best manager in the world at present.

Robertson has been dominant for Liverpool alongside Dutchman Van Dijk in a Reds defence that sits top of the Premier League by 25 points ahead of football's return in mid-June.

Speaking on The Football Show, Robertson insists the £75m price has been well worth it, and that the pair have a good bond on and off the pitch.

"Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me," said Robertson. "We have a good partnership on and off the pitch, and we help each other out. On the pitch especially.

Van Dijk has been instrumental in leading Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League

"The big guy is absolutely class in everything he does. He just carries himself so well on and off the pitch, and is somebody who a lot of people look up to, and I'm one of them. He's a fantastic leader, a fantastic guy. I love playing with him, having him in the back line, and since he signed, he's brought us forward.

"I loved him at Celtic as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it."

'Klopp a father figure'

Robertson also said Klopp is the father figure at Anfield, and that the quality of team bond is the reason why they have been so successful in recent years.

Could he be more confident? Maybe yes but when he's with us, he has that confidence, that belief. What he's not is the type of character who wakes up, looks in the mirror and says, 'Look at me, I'm Andrew Robertson...' He doesn't live like that. There's no arrogance to him, none at all. He's just a well-educated, well brought-up boy and he comes from Scotland, all of which is good enough for me. Klopp on Robertson

Reacting to a quote from Klopp on Robertson from 2019, the Scot was taken aback by the high praise.

"I don't think I've heard this quote, but it's one that gets me. For a manager, who I think is the best in the world at the minute, for him to say that about me is really nice. That's what I try to be.

"He's probably right, could I have more confidence in myself and my ability? Yes, I could. It's something I'm maybe trying to work on.

"Throughout my career, I've always doubted myself and it has kind of worked for me, brought out the best in me, putting performances in I can be proud of.

"He's a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don't have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish.

"He's the father figure of this training ground, this group of boys, and he's here for us in every way, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. That's why we're so successful just now, it's down to him, and long may that continue.

"I know it's a work thing, and he's my manager, but we're more than that, we're a family here and that's why we've been so successful."