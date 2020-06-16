Mike Dean to referee Everton vs Liverpool as Premier League referees confirmed

Mike Dean will referee the Merseyside derby for the second time this season

Mike Dean will referee Sunday's Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports.

Dean was the official in charge in the first league fixture between the sides this season, when Liverpool won 5-2 at Anfield.

The match officials for all of the Matchweek 30 fixtures have been appointed, with the Premier League returning on Wednesday after a 100-day shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United - June 17

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Manchester City v Arsenal - June 17

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Martin Atkinson. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Norwich v Southampton - June 19

Referee: Kevin Friend. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck. Fourth official: Dean Whitestone. VAR: Simon Hooper. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

Tottenham v Manchester United - June 19

Referee: Jonathan Moss. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Watford v Leicester - June 20

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Daniel Cook, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Gavin Ward. VAR: Andy Madley. Assistant VAR: Andy Garratt.

Brighton v Arsenal - June 20

Referee: Martin Atkinson. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Peter Kirkup. Fourth official: Keith Stroud. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Richard West.

West Ham v Wolves - June 20

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Adam Nunn, Lee Betts. Fourth official: Dean Whitestone. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - June 20

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Simon Long. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Simon Hooper. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

Newcastle v Sheffield United - June 21

Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: Peter Bankes. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

Aston Villa v Chelsea - June 21

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

Everton v Liverpool - June 21

Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Manchester City v Burnley - June 22

Referee: Andre Marriner. Assistants: Marc Perry, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Kevin Friend. Assistant VAR: Simon Beck.