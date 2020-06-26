Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Premier League win is not their 'final destination'

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's trophy-laden past is no longer a "burden" for his players following their Premier League title win.

After he was appointed manager in 2015, Klopp told his squad they must create their own history.

They have done just that, their first league crown in 30 years capping an incredible 12 months where they also won the Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News on Friday, Klopp said Liverpool have got rid of the "heavy backpack".

"The history is no burden anymore," he said. "The history is now our wonderful background, it's the basis for what we are doing.

"When I came in we had to say, don't compare us anymore with the fantastic people who played for this club and won everything in the past. We needed to get the opportunity from our supporters to find our own way.

"This was only possible because nobody lost patience with us in any moment.

"Football management is a nice job but a difficult one as well, we cannot really ask for time. We have to deliver immediately. People have to see the steps we make; [Liverpool fans] saw them because they wanted to see them. This story was possible then."

Klopp wants more - and warns City

The Liverpool squad and staff gathered at a hotel in the city to watch Chelsea's game against Manchester City and celebrated wildly as City's defeat confirmed their status as champions.

However, Klopp says there is plenty more to come from his side, who will return to training on Saturday ahead of their trip to Manchester City on July 2, live on Sky Sports.

"We are in a good moment, we are all young enough to still go for something," said Klopp.

"This is not the final destination. It's a moment like last year's Champions League final. From that moment you carry on, and that's what we'll do now.

"When I heard first time about the fixture list, two games in three days and then eight days off, that made no sense. But now it's a perfect fit.

"We will train from Saturday again at full throttle. We have to play Manchester City next and if we go there at 50 per cent, they'll shoot us out of the stadium. That will not happen. We will be ready."

When asked for his thoughts on a possible guard of honour by the Manchester City players, Klopp replied: "We can't influence that. If it happens, it happens.

"We are champions. On the pitch, we will behave like we have never won anything before."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool, he took over a team in midtable that had won one of their previous nine matches. One that had scored only 11 goals in their previous 11 games.

Even his predecessor Brendan Rodgers had talked of the need for a rebuild. Given that one popular Liverpool website had rated Danny Ings and Alberto Moreno as the stars in a recent 1-1 draw at home to Norwich, it was not clear which players Klopp was supposed to rebuild with.

Ings duly damaged his cruciate ligaments before the German's first game anyway.

This context is important because the sight of Liverpool celebrating this Premier League title triumph can easily feel like the restoration of the natural order. The wait has been long but this is title number 19 for the six-time European champions, the reigning world champions.

There's no requirement for Manchester City to give Liverpool a guard of honour - but there is plenty of precedent.

The Daily Express reports Guardiola is happy to welcome Liverpool's Premier League-winning side onto the pitch at the Etihad with a round of applause, which has become traditional in the division to show respect for newly crowned title winners.

Liverpool last gave one in 2015, when they faced Jose Mourinho's Chelsea the game after the Blues had secured the Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace.

