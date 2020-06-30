Liverpool mass celebrations 'regrettable', says Premier League chief executive Richard Masters

Damage was caused to the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has described the mass gatherings which followed Liverpool’s Premier League title win as “regrettable” and reiterated fans must “take responsibility for their own actions”.

Thousands of people celebrated on the city's waterfront on Friday, despite restrictions on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to "do what is right" following scenes of celebrations after the club won its first league title in 30 years.

A teenager appeared in court on Monday accused of causing £10,000 of damage to the Royal Liver Building with a firework thrown during Friday night's celebrations.

Klopp also said in an open letter in the Liverpool Echo on Monday he "did not love" the scenes at Pier Head.

Asked whether the Premier League took any responsibility for what unfolded, Masters told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee: "What happened was regrettable but we are not in control of people's actions.

"It got out of hand in the same way that we have seen gatherings on beaches and street parties in wider society.

"Individuals have to take responsibility for their own actions."

8:49 Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News on Friday, Klopp said Liverpool have got rid of the "heavy backpack" following their long-awaited first Premier League title Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News on Friday, Klopp said Liverpool have got rid of the "heavy backpack" following their long-awaited first Premier League title

Masters praised Liverpool as a club for the 'stay home' messaging they had issued to their supporters.

The club, in a joint statement with the police, council and a fans' group, condemned the conduct of some fans who gathered in the city as "wholly unacceptable", and mayor Joe Anderson said the events "brought Liverpool Football Club and the city of Liverpool into disrepute".

There were scenes of mass gatherings outside Anfield last Thursday after the club's Premier League title was confirmed

Merseyside Police made 10 arrests for public order offences on Thursday night during initial celebrations outside Anfield on the day of Liverpool's title success.

A further 15 people were arrested on Friday night as crowds celebrated in the city for a second successive night, while Merseyside's chief constable Andy Cooke said his officers "were subjected to a number of violent confrontations".