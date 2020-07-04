Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones agrees new long-term contract

Curtis Jones scores for Liverpool against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this season

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has come through the youth ranks at Liverpool after first joining them at U9 level, has made nine first-team appearances in all competitions including twice off the bench in the Premier League.

He has scored two goals this season - both in the FA Cup - including a memorable winner against Everton in January.

Jones told the club's official website: "For me, as everyone knows, it's massive. It's my boyhood club and it's the whole of my family's club as well, so for me it's huge.

"I think the environment and stuff is all positive and keeps me as positive as I can. Of course, we're working with a great manager and around the best team in the world, so for me it was easy and [I'm] extremely proud.

"It's a perfect environment. The whole of the team is perfect for me to watch every day in training.

"They do everything perfectly - their professionalism around the place, it's perfect. So I'm picking up all that and taking it into my game and to me as a person. It's paying off right."