Georginio Wijnaldum: Jurgen Klopp says 'everything is fine' despite transfer speculation

Jurgen Klopp says "everything is fine" between Liverpool and Georginio Wijnaldum but had no news on a potential new deal for the midfielder.

The Netherlands international has one year left on his Liverpool deal and has been linked with a move to Barcelona - now managed by his former national team boss Ronald Koeman.

Klopp held positive talks with the 29-year-old this week - but when asked on Friday he said there was no news on a potential contract extension.

He said: "Since Gini is here, I think I have had five, six hundred talks with him so that is always the same, nothing else to say about that.

"Of course I've spoken to him since he came back from international duty. Yes it is absolutely fine about the future.

"I can't speak about the future in a few years but it is all fine for the moment. You know the situation.

"Between, me, Gini and the club everything is completely fine - apart from anything to announce to you.

"But that is more your problem than ours because we are completely fine about the situation."

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara - but Klopp was tight-lipped.

Asked if he could end the speculation one way or an other, Klopp joked: "If i could invent a way to end speculation, I think I would become really rich!

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move to Liverpool

"I cannot end speculation. Thiago Alcantara is a really good player - it is nice to be linked with him.

"He is a good player and Liverpool is a big club so it's nice but nothing to say about that."

'Wijnaldum situation needs to be resolved'

Speaking to Sky Sports' Pitch to Post Podcast, Jamie Redknapp said Liverpool must ensure they retain key midfielder Wijnaldum.

Redknapp said: "Certainly in midfield, the Wijnaldum situation is one that needs to be resolved and I think personally you want to keep him.

"He's such an important player for the team, he's very talented, incredible energy and why would you want to let him go at the moment, unless you can get someone in who's better?

"And I don't see that many midfield players better in the world right now that can do what he can do."

