Georginio Wijnaldum: Jurgen Klopp holds positive talks with Liverpool midfielder amid Barcelona links

Georginio Wijnaldum's contract with the Premier League champions is due to expire in 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum has held positive talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over his future at Anfield.

The pair held a meeting on Wednesday concerning the prospect of him staying with the Reds. Wijnaldum has one year remaining on his current deal but talks over extending his contract have yet to take place.

The Netherlands central midfielder has been tipped to link up with his former national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the duo having worked closely together at international level.

Wijnaldum wants to stay at Liverpool and hopes an offer of a contract extension from the club will be the result of a productive conversation with his manager, who is keen for him to stay.

The 29-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2016, has won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield and has scored 19 times in 187 games in all competitions.

Ronald Koeman reportedly wants Wijnaldum to join him at the Nou Camp

Ahead of the their season opener on Saturday against Leeds United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Liverpool have made just one addition to their squad over the summer, the £10m acquisition of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who will provide competition for Andy Robertson.

The club are also considering allowing Rhian Brewster to leave on a permanent deal in this transfer window, with the possible protection of a buy-back clause.

