Rhian Brewster: Liverpool considering selling 20-year-old with buy-back clause

Rhian Brewster has made four senior appearances for Liverpool to date

Liverpool are considering allowing Rhian Brewster to leave on a permanent deal in this transfer window, with the possible protection of a buy-back clause.

Newcastle made an enquiry to see what Liverpool's plans were for the 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea.

However, any subsequent offer from Newcastle would have been rejected, as Liverpool believe Brewster's opportunities at St James' Park would have been limited.

Up to six Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the forward, with Aston Villa, Brighton and Sheffield United three of those clubs.

However, Liverpool maintain no final decision on Brewster's Anfield future has yet been made.

Last month, Brewster made a substitute appearance in Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out.

Analysis by Sky Sports' EFL pundits Keith Andrews and Don Goodman:

Sky Sports assess Brewster's attributes and explain why the Liverpool striker, 20, is set to be a star of the future in English football.

"He just looks very comfortable and with the composure that he shows in front of goal, he is lethal," says Andrews. "His general build-up play maybe needs to be worked on but there's going to be aspects of every part of his game that slightly need to be worked on. The biggest thing he's got going for him is the fact that he's an instinctive finisher. He doesn't thrash at things, he's very composed and he has a knack for heading as well. He can't overpower 6ft 2in centre halves, he has to out-cute them. He has to get in between areas and he does that very well."

And Goodman has been equally impressed, saying: "He's got this explosive burst of pace and he seems to have really good football intelligence, so his movement is very clever and, when I watch clips of him finishing, there's such a variety.

"I had a real good chat to [Swansea boss] Steve Cooper about him and the work ethic, he said, is right up there as one of his best attributes and that comes down to mentality. He's likeable, he's got a big heart and he's a bit of a joker, apparently. All the things that make you popular in the dressing room. He also said that he's confident in his own ability but without being too far because when that goes too far, it turns into arrogance."

Thiago Alcantara would give the Liverpool midfield a creative spark, Melissa Reddy told the latest Transfer Talk podcast as she makes the case for his signing.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield after shining for the Bundesliga club in another successful season and is expected to move this summer.

But does Jurgen Klopp need another body in midfield? Reddy, senior football correspondent for The Independent, believes Thiago offers something different to the current options but admits a space would need to open up for him.

She told the Transfer Talk podcast: "Part of the job when you are at the top is to stay there and one of the ways to do that is to make sure you're evolving, reinventing yourself in certain respects while staying true to the fundamentals that got you to the pinnacle in the first place - and Thiago would do that. He is the anthesis of everything they have at the moment, which I think is the entire point."

What else do Liverpool need?

2:25 Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Melissa Ruddy explains Liverpool's long-term transfer plan under Jurgen Klopp Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Melissa Ruddy explains Liverpool's long-term transfer plan under Jurgen Klopp

There are a few potential transfers bubbling under the surface this summer, but Reddy believes Liverpool's transfer plans are also focused on the long term.

She said: "I know one of the key directives for Liverpool and their recruitment staff, they don't want a squad who has aged together. Development and shared experiences is important, but they don't want to find themselves in the same situation that Barcelona are in, for example, where you're leaving yourself with your whole spine to replace with nothing coming through and no advancement.

"So getting that balance right of having those players who have been so pivotal to their silverware haul while also thinking of the future, that's very big for them.

