Harry Wilson: Cardiff in advanced talks with Liverpool over loan deal

Cardiff City are in advanced talks with Liverpool over taking forward Harry Wilson on loan.

One source has told Sky Sports News that a loan fee has been agreed.

Swansea, Reading, Bristol City and former loan club Derby all remain interested heading into the final day of the domestic window.

Swansea had a loan offer turned down on Thursday.

Premier League champions Liverpool decided they wanted Swansea to provide a greater financial commitment.

A number of Premier League clubs had been interested in Wilson earlier in the summer, but his only option for a move away from Anfield now is the EFL.

Premier League and EFL clubs can still do business until 5pm on Friday after the international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5.

Clubs can buy - whether making loan or permanent signings - and sell, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

In August, Sky Sports News reported Wilson would only leave Liverpool on a permanent deal - otherwise he would be part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

At 23 and already a full Wales international, the Liverpool academy graduate is keen for regular first-team football, having contributed seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.

