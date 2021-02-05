Man City to wipe out Liverpool's Premier League hopes? Win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra

With two winners last week, you could win £5,000 free with Super 6 Extra, simply by predicting what will unfold when Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 20 matches across all competitions after their 2-0 win at Burnley. That was their ninth-successive Premier League victory, as Pep Guardiola's charge to regain the title begins to gather pace.

Liverpool too were beginning to build momentum after wins against Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham, before they were condemned to a second successive defeat at Anfield against Brighton, the third match in a row at home where they have failed to find the net.

It could be the final straw for Jurgen Klopp's side if Man City are to come away from Anfield with another three points. All you need to do to get involved with the action is correctly predict what will occur when Liverpool face Man City, and you could be next winner of £5,000, free of charge!

Super 6 Extra is similar to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of our Sunday special lies in having to correctly predict the answers to six questions to scoop the jackpot:

Can you predict the full-time score?

Can you predict the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

To do that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, so here, we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-time score

Man City are too hot-to-trot at the moment. They can do no wrong. When you look at their defence, they have kept 13 clean sheets from 21 games, six of those on the bounce, with only 13 goals conceded - their position in the league does the talking.

On the flip side, Liverpool in attack are posting differing statistics. They have drawn a blank in five of their last seven matches, and this contest more than any would be the time to deliver like they did against West Ham and Tottenham.

Verdict

Historically, Liverpool have had the edge over their weekend opponents, with Man City's last win at Anfield in the Premier League coming in May 2003. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches at home against City, though their fortress that once was in previous years has not quite been reinforced this term.

Firstly, we must address the Liverpool defence. Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies came in on Transfer Deadline Day, but the expected line-up of Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Phillips were the centre-back pairing against Brighton. Though they were not at fault for the goal, they do miss the presence and tempo that Henderson brings to the midfield. With Fabinho back in training, he could be a further possibility to slot into central defence and partner either Phillips or Henderson.

Image: Liverpool new boy Ozan Kabak could make his debut this weekend

That said, it could mean that Klopp may also chuck one of the new boys in there, though the daunting task of facing an in-form Man City could be the chess piece that the visitors require to take all three points.

On the opposing side, Aymeric Laporte came in at centre-half against Sheffield United, before playing left-back at Burnley, a view of things to come at the weekend perhaps? A back four of Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Laporte sounds pretty formidable to me.

The midfield is where City should get a stranglehold of the game. Rodri will protect the defence with Ilkay Gundogan in front of him, potentially alongside Bernardo Silva or even Fernandinho for additional protection. Whichever way City opt to play, it seems to be working a treat.

The same can be said for their attack, which continues to be fluid in each and every game they play. Gabriel Jesus could lead the line, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on either side, not to mention the young starlet Phil Foden who was rested for the victory at Turf Moor.

Ultimately, I do think Man City will have too much quality for any team Klopp puts out on Sunday. There will be gaps in behind the defence and round the flanks, with City's backline proving almost impossible to get the better of. It may not be a classic, but City will all but sink the champions in more ways than one as far as their back-to-back Premier League aspirations are considered.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Manchester City (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-time score

It was 1-1 at the break when these two giants collided earlier in the season, with Gabriel Jesus wiping out Mohamed Salah's penalty. This was how the match ended, and I do think it will be a goalless second half, with Man City notching 27 of their 42 Premier League goals in the first half of games this season. Early starters? Watch out Liverpool.

Of City's last nine Premier League victories, they have been ahead eight times at the interval, with Aston Villa the only side to hold Guardiola's men in the first 45 in that period. For this reason, I do think the away side will capitalise on a shaky start from Liverpool, and more importantly, give themselves something to hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Manchester City (10/3 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

The obvious selection in Liverpool's case is Salah. Without the dubious disallowed goal at Tottenham, that would have been five goals in three matches heading into the Brighton tie. With 15 Premier League goals already this campaign, Salah is more than just the favourite to land the Golden Boot once more. If they are to unlock the City defensive door, Salah will hold the key.

Jesus opened the scoring at Burnley, and with that he scored his 68th goal in the 107 starts he has made for the club across all competitions. Despite the comparisons to absent Sergio Aguero and the pressure to deliver, Jesus often goes under the radar as a clinical finisher and goalscorer for Guardiola.

Sterling has three goals from his last four starts, and will be keen to get one over on his former team in what is a pivotal match in the context of the title race. Similarly, a man who can't seem to stop scoring at the moment is Gundogan, who has seven goals in his last 10 Premier League matches. Value.

Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates with Ilkay Gundogan after scoring Man City's second at Burnley

Stones and Dias both have great attributes as a defensive pairing, but going forward they are not so bad either. Dias is yet to find the net but has threatened on numerous occasions, registering four shots on target. Stones scored a shock brace against Crystal Palace, but his aerial threat has probably warranted more goals than he has scored.

Prediction: Raheem Sterling to score first (11/2 with Sky Bet)

First card

This is an accolade not as sought-after on Sunday, with the clash expected to be a fierce one right from the get-go. If Fabinho is deemed fit to start, he could be the prime selection to be shown the first yellow card. He already has four this term, and could struggle against the City attack.

Image: Will Fabinho return this weekend?

From a Man City perspective, Cancelo and Rodri have both picked up three yellows and Roberto Firmino could cause problems for the latter as he drifts in from that central position. Mane is always a handful, and for someone who loves a tackle like Cancelo, it spells danger.

With the early stages expected to be tight and tense, it may be a counter-attack or the first sightings of an open game that could be halted in its tracks by a booking. Make your selections here.

Prediction: Joao Cancelo to receive the first card (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Total corners

Corners is a prediction that always throws a spanner in the works. There could be only one or two after the first 30 minutes, before a series in quick succession boosts the total to exactly where you do, or don't, want it to be.

There were only three corners when these two sides last met. I do think the 'seven and below' slider could be a guaranteed five-pointer, with a cagey affair set to take place throughout the central areas of the pitch. Will you go rogue and go high, or will you play with the stats?

Choose wisely, as it could be the difference between £5,000 and being empty-handed.

Prediction: Seven or less corners taken (Under eight corners: 3/1 with Sky Bet)

Man of the Match

The usual suspects could create chances for Liverpool, such as Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and of course, Salah. There is a clear distinction between both sides heading into this one, and thus I will opt with a City player for the Man of the Match.

Dias has been the Virgil Van Dijk of Man City since signing from Benfica in the summer. Not only is he 23 years old, but he has improved the players around him, Stones in particular. He is already showing great leadership qualities and will be a future City captain.

Image: Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed a strong defensive partnership over the past few months

His nonchalance at the back will help Man City to earn a valuable three points, with other noticeable shouts going to Gundogan and Cancelo, while Foden could potentially have a huge part to play in a City win.

Prediction: Ruben Dias to earn MOTM

Tiebreaker - Possession

Liverpool saw 45.4 per cent of possession in their last match against Man City, meaning it could be a similar case at Anfield. The visitors may be content with a point, though Liverpool may have to go after it if they are to salvage a win that could kick-start their title charge.

There may not be too much of a difference in the possession stats, but if Man City are to take an early lead, could Liverpool see more of the ball in search of an equaliser? What will you predict?

Prediction: Liverpool 53 per cent - 47 per cent Manchester City

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!